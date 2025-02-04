Eustace's men are fifth in the table and they're battling to finish in the top six.

Blackburn are 13 points behind Sunderland in fourth, so they need to fend off teams below them if they are to book their play-off spot.

Blackburn ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win against Preston last Friday, and following Tuesday's clash they'll turn their attention to their FA Cup fourth round showdown against Wolves this weekend.

While Blackburn are one of the favourites to secure a play-off spot, QPR are one of the outsiders.

Martí Cifuentes's men are 14th in the table, but they're just six points off sixth.

They'd won four in a row prior to their last couple of defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall, but they can make a serious play-off push if they can string a few wins together.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is QPR v Blackburn?

QPR v Blackburn will take place on Tuesday 4th February 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

QPR v Blackburn kick-off time

QPR v Blackburn will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is QPR v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream QPR v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

