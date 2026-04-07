Arne Slot must rally his Liverpool troops ahead of Wednesday's trip to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

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The Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup in embarrassing fashion over the weekend, losing 4-0 away at Man City, to pile more pressure on Slot ahead of the summer.

The Champions League is now the only piece of silverware that Liverpool can win in 2025/26 and their path to the final is blocked by the European champions.

PSG have struggled to reach last season's heights consistently this term but look to have found form at just the right time, having pulled away in the Ligue 1 title race and thrashed Chelsea over two legs in the last round.

There was little to choose between the pair when they met in the knockout stages last year, with Luis Enrique's side progressing on penalties, and Liverpool will be desperate to prove they can still compete with Europe's best.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Liverpool on TV and online.

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When is PSG v Liverpool?

PSG v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 8 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

PSG v Liverpool kick-off time

PSG v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is PSG v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream PSG v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is PSG v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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