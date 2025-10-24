Sheffield United will look to continue their Championship rejuvenation away at Preston North End on Friday evening.

The Blades have won two on the bounce for the first time this season – beating Watford last weekend and Blackburn on Tuesday evening – as they built momentum after Chris Wilder's reappointment.

Next up is a trip to Deepdale, which has not been an easy place to go this season.

Preston fell to their first home defeat of the season in the Championship against Birmingham City in midweek.

That result, which came just days after a loss away at West Brom, has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Sheffield Utd on TV and online.

When is Preston v Sheffield Utd?

Preston v Sheffield Utd will take place on Friday 24th October 2025.

Preston v Sheffield Utd kick-off time

Preston v Sheffield Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Sheffield Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Preston v Sheffield Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Preston v Sheffield Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

