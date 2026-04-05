Preston North End and QPR meet at Deepdale on a busy Easter Monday in the Championship.

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The pair could not be separated when they met on the opening weekend of the season and now find themselves hovering in mid-table.

The play-offs look to be out of reach for both clubs as we enter the final weeks of the 2025/26 campaign but neither coach will want to see his side take their foot off the gas.

It won't be lost on the hosts, or the Deepdale faithful, that they've struggled against the Hoops in recent years and have not beaten them since 2023.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v QPR on TV and online.

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When is Preston v QPR?

Preston v QPR will take place on Monday 6 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Preston v QPR kick-off time

Preston v QPR will kick off at 3pm.

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What TV channel is Preston v QPR on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Preston v QPR online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Preston v QPR on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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