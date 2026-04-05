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What channel is Preston v QPR Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Preston v QPR in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Sunday, 5 April 2026 at 2:15 pm
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