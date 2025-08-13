Arsenal have been the top flight's nearly men in recent seasons, and Mikel Arteta's side must discover a ruthlessness if they're to end their five-year trophy drought.

Manchester City have the talent, and the coach, to bounce back after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign and add another Premier League trophy to Pep Guardiola's cabinet.

Chelsea, too, will have their sights set on English football's biggest prize after their Club World Cup success capped off an impressive first season under Enzo Maresca.

But who among the four fancied sides will triumph? Or could this season's champions defy longer odds to secure the spoils?

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest odds for teams to win the Premier League title.

Premier League 2024/25 winner odds

Liverpool – 7/4

Arsenal – 9/4

Manchester City – 10/3

Chelsea – 9/1

Manchester United – 22/1

Newcastle – 50/1

Tottenham – 50/1

Aston Villa – 80/1

Brighton – 250/1

Nottingham Forest – 250/1

Bournemouth – 350/1

Everton – 500/1

West Ham – 750/1

Crystal Palace – 750/1

Fulham – 750/1

Leeds – 750/1

Brentford – 1000/1

Wolves – 1000/1

Burnley – 1500/1

Sunderland – 1500/1

