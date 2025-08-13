Premier League 2025/26 winner odds: Who is favourite to win the league?
The hunt for the 2025/26 Premier League title is on.
Defending champions Liverpool have had a huge summer as they look to give Arne Slot the tools he needs to deliver back-to-back triumphs, but the pressure will be heightened this term.
Arsenal have been the top flight's nearly men in recent seasons, and Mikel Arteta's side must discover a ruthlessness if they're to end their five-year trophy drought.
Manchester City have the talent, and the coach, to bounce back after a disappointing 2024/25 campaign and add another Premier League trophy to Pep Guardiola's cabinet.
Chelsea, too, will have their sights set on English football's biggest prize after their Club World Cup success capped off an impressive first season under Enzo Maresca.
But who among the four fancied sides will triumph? Or could this season's champions defy longer odds to secure the spoils?
RadioTimes.com brings you the latest odds for teams to win the Premier League title.
Premier League 2024/25 winner odds
- Liverpool – 7/4
- Arsenal – 9/4
- Manchester City – 10/3
- Chelsea – 9/1
- Manchester United – 22/1
- Newcastle – 50/1
- Tottenham – 50/1
- Aston Villa – 80/1
- Brighton – 250/1
- Nottingham Forest – 250/1
- Bournemouth – 350/1
- Everton – 500/1
- West Ham – 750/1
- Crystal Palace – 750/1
- Fulham – 750/1
- Leeds – 750/1
- Brentford – 1000/1
- Wolves – 1000/1
- Burnley – 1500/1
- Sunderland – 1500/1
