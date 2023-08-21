At the other end of the spectrum, Everton's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa has done little to stop the alarm bells ringing at Goodison Park, while Chelsea have started the fresh campaign with all the organisation and composure of a Dog & Duck Sunday League team.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 3 of 2023/24.

Premier League predictions 2023/24 – Week 3

Friday 25th August 2023

Chelsea 1-1 Luton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

The Blues are a mess right now. They ripped the spine out of their team over the summer, so it shouldn't be a surprise they can't stand up to pressure. We've not had a good look at Luton yet, but they will be right up for this one, seeing a wounded giant in their sights at a historic ground. They are big, bruising and organised. Expect a gritty encounter.

Saturday 26th August 2023

Son Heung-Min captains Spurs. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Spurs couldn't have asked for a better start to the post-Harry Kane era. Their mini-armageddon has come and gone, yet Ange Postecoglou has organised his remaining troops beautifully. James Maddison looks a massive threat, while Son Heung-Min showed a much-needed sparkle of form against Manchester United. Bournemouth bristled against Liverpool but were put to the sword in the end.

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace (3pm)

Ivan, who? Brentford duo Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo have been electric for the Bees so far, and will hope to sustain their form. Palace racked up 24 shots in their opener against Sheffield United and will head into this one with positive intent.

Arsenal 3-0 Fulham (3pm)

The Gunners have responded well to missing out on the title last season. They look refreshed and recharged, and will run away with matches in 2023/24. Fulham have shed their talismanic striker Aleksandar Mitrović, leaving a goal void to be filled, while conceding 36 shots in their opening two matches.

Manchester United 1-0 Nottingham Forest (3pm)

United got away with one against Wolves and were found out against Tottenham. It's not the time to panic - the quality in this squad hasn't simply evaporated over the summer months - but they need a win on the board early doors to puncture the tension. Nottingham Forest have looked well drilled and tight so far in 2023/24. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes et al need to step up here.

Everton 0-1 Wolves (3pm)

Everton. What is there to say? Rarely has a club looked so deflated, so morose, so haphazard and defeated so early into a new campaign. They were truly, indefensibly woeful against Aston Villa, and a fairly toothless Wolves side will see this as a huge opportunity early in the season.

Brighton 2-2 West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Potentially a cracking encounter between two sides among the goals right now. Brighton have netted four in each of their two games so far, with Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma in frightening form. West Ham, instantly buoyed by creative maestro James Ward-Prowse, looked in the mood against Chelsea and will be Brighton's most stern test yet.

Sunday 27th August 2023

John McGann was among the goals for Aston Villa. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Burnley 0-1 Aston Villa (2pm)

Rumours of Aston Villa's demise following their Newcastle destruction were greatly exaggerated. They struck back with a vengeance against an admittedly rotten Everton team, and probing performances from Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey offered plenty of encouragement. Burnley remain a fairly unknown quantity with their one match so far against Manchester City. This will be another tough encounter.

Sheffield United 0-3 Manchester City (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

They haven't missed a beat. City have lost Riyad Mahrez and İlkay Gündoğan to transfers away from the club and they've lost John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne to injury, yet still won a Super Cup, as well as their opening home and away Premier League games. They were forced to graft against Newcastle, but Sheffield United should offer more favourable conditions for a blow-out win.

Newcastle 2-2 Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event

Another potential firecracker sees Newcastle welcome Liverpool to Tyneside. Newcastle made Villa suffer in the bear-pit atmosphere of St James' Park before a more tame showing at the Etihad. Liverpool may be able to start an actual defensive-minded midfielder, Wataru Endō, this weekend but this one could be an end-to-end slug-fest between two bristling forward lines.

