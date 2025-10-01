The visitors came from behind to beat Hull City on Saturday to rise to 16th and will hope that it can be the turning point for the Uruguayan coach.

Many tipped Portsmouth as Championship dark horses ahead of 2025/26 but John Mousinho's side have yet to live up to the billing.

Pompey have won just one of their last seven games and have dropped to 17th on the back of consecutive defeats.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portsmouth v Watford on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Portsmouth v Watford?

Portsmouth v Watford will take place on Wednesday 1st October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portsmouth v Watford kick-off time

Portsmouth v Watford will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Portsmouth v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Portsmouth v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Can you listen to Portsmouth v Watford on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Portsmouth v Watford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Portsmouth (23/20) Draw (12/5) Watford (9/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.