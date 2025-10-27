It's all eyes on Vale Park on Monday night as Port Vale host in-form Stockport County in League One.

The visitors have won three on the bounce and four of their last five to climb to fourth in the third-tier table.

Port Vale have found their feet in League One over the last month or so but remain just one place above the relegation zone.

Their five-match unbeaten run came to an end away at Wigan last weekend and Darren Moore will want to see a response from his players against one of the division's top sides.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Stockport on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Stockport?

Port Vale v Stockport will take place on Monday 27th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v Stockport kick-off time

Port Vale v Stockport will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Stockport on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Port Vale v Stockport online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Port Vale v Stockport on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

