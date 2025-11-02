Maldon & Tiptree will be hunting a famous upset when they travel to Port Vale in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Jammers play in the Isthmian League North Division, the eighth tier of English football, and are managed by former Man City midfielder Kevin Horlock.

A win at Vale Park would be a massive result and see them reach the second round of the competition for just the second time in their history.

Port Vale will be desperate to avoid becoming part of that little piece of FA Cup history.

Darren Moore's side, who were promoted to League One last season and are battling relegation this term, head into the weekend on the back of consecutive defeats.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree?

Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree kick-off time

Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Port Vale v Maldon & Tiptree on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

