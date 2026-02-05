The big games at the bottom of the League One table keep coming, with Port Vale set to host Burton Albion on Saturday lunchtime.

Ad

Vale's hopes of avoiding relegation from the third tier were served a fresh blow on Tuesday evening as they suffered late heartbreak in a 1-0 loss at the hands of AFC Wimbledon.

Jon Brady's side are bottom of League One, 10 points adrift of safety, and are running low on time to turn the tide.

Burton were handed a midweek defeat of their own by relegation rivals Doncaster Rovers and have dropped to 23rd in the table as a result – with only Saturday's hosts now below them.

A run of four games without a win, including three defeats, will have Brewers fans worried but they are still just a point from safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Burton Albion on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Port Vale v Burton Albion?

Port Vale v Burton Albion will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v Burton Albion kick-off time

Port Vale v Burton Albion will kick off at 12:31pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Port Vale v Burton Albion on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Port Vale v Burton Albion online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Port Vale v Burton Albion on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Port Vale v Burton Albion odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Port Vale (23/20) Draw (9/4) Burton Albion (21/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.