Arsenal would go on to win the trophy as part of a domestic double that year and should be targeting success in the Carabao Cup as they look to end their five-year silverware drought under Mikel Arteta.

After a slow start to their first season back in League One after promotion, Port Vale have built some momentum in recent weeks – with two wins on the bounce and three in their last four games.

Darren Moore has backed the hosts, who have already knocked out Birmingham City on their way to the third round, to raise their game for the Gunners' visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Arsenal?

Port Vale v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 24th September 2025.

Port Vale v Arsenal kick-off time

Port Vale v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

How to live stream Port Vale v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Port Vale v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 or talkSPORT.

