League One leaders Cardiff City travel down to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday lunchtime.

Ad

The Bluebirds are on course to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, four points clear at the top of the table and without a defeat since December, but Brian Barry-Murphy will not want his side to take their foot off the gas.

Plymouth came down with Cardiff last season but after a slow start to the season, they still have work to do to put themselves in play-off contention.

The Greens' record at Home Park has held them back, with only bottom-club Port Vale earning fewer points at home, which is an issue Tom Cleverley will be desperate to put right.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City?

Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City kick-off time

Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

What TV channel is Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Plymouth Argyle v Cardiff City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Plymouth Argyle (19/10) Draw (12/5) Cardiff City (6/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.