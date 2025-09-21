Their attention this weekend will be on the League Cup quarter-finals as they look to move one step closer to a 23rd title.

The visitors will be the favourites to progress against the Scottish Championship outfit but should not underestimate Partick Thistle, who head into the game with some momentum.

Their 2-0 win against Ayr in the last round of the Scottish League Cup kicked off a four-game winning run for the hosts, which has also seen them climb to fourth in the second tier.

When is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

Partick Thistle v Celtic will take place on Sunday 21st September 2025.

Partick Thistle v Celtic kick-off time

Partick Thistle v Celtic will kick off at 3:30pm.

What TV channel is Partick Thistle v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Partick Thistle v Celtic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Partick Thistle v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

