Championship strugglers Oxford United host Premier League side Sunderland in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Yellows turn their attention away from the battle for second-tier survival in search of an upset and a place in the last-16 of the competition for the first time in nearly a decade.

Oxford edged past League Two outfit MK Dons on penalties in the last round but will need to raise their game against this weekend's visitors.

Sunderland have been one of the Premier League's surprise packages this season and are part of the battle for the European spots.

Regis Le Bris's side beat Everton on penalties in the last round and will feel that a deep FA Cup run is a very realistic target.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford United v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Oxford United v Sunderland?

Oxford United v Sunderland will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026.

Oxford United v Sunderland kick-off time

Oxford United v Sunderland will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Oxford United v Sunderland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Oxford United v Sunderland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Oxford United v Sunderland on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT or BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

