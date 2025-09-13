Their 2-0 victory over Birmingham City ahead of the international break was particularly promising and Cifuentes will be keen to see his side pick up where they left off at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford will hope their 2-2 draw with Coventry City a fortnight ago can be a turning point after starting the season with three straight Championship defeats and conceding six against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Gary Rowett steered the Yellows clear of relegation last term and the early weeks of the campaign suggest the experienced EFL coach has a task on his hands to do the same in 2025/26.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Oxford United v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Oxford United v Leicester?

Oxford United v Leicester will take place on Saturday 13th September 2025.

Oxford United v Leicester kick-off time

Oxford United v Leicester will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Oxford United v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Oxford United v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Oxford United v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

