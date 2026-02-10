Nottingham Forest welcome Premier League bottom-club Wolves to the City Ground on Wednesday as they bid to get their survival push back on track.

The Reds were beaten 3-1 by relegation rivals Leeds United on Friday evening, to leave them looking nervously over their shoulders at the bottom three.

Sean Dyche has dismissed questions about his future but Forest's trigger-happy chiefs may lose patience if performances and results don't improve soon.

Defeat would surely seal Wolves' fate, if it is not already sealed, as it would see them fall 21 points away from safety with 12 games remaining.

Rob Edwards's side showed character in the second half of their 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday but will need more than that if they are to win on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Wolves?

Nottingham Forest v Wolves will take place on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Nottingham Forest v Wolves kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Wolves will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 6.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Wolves online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Nottingham Forest v Wolves on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

