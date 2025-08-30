Forest, who outclassed Brentford in a 3-1 victory on the opening weekend and drew 1-1 away at Crystal Palace last Saturday, will be licking their lips at the prospect of West Ham's visit.

Graham Potter is battling to save his job already after a dismal first few weeks of the new campaign. The Hammers, who have conceded 11 times in three straight defeats, are bottom of the Premier League and out of the Carabao Cup.

There is growing pressure from the stands for Potter to go and the dissenting voices will only grow louder if his team come away from The City Ground with nothing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v West Ham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Nottingham Forest v West Ham?

Nottingham Forest v West Ham will take place on Sunday 31st August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v West Ham will kick off at 2pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Nottingham Forest v West Ham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (4/6) Draw (11/4) West Ham (17/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.