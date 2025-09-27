Postecoglou must refocus his players after the emotion of the Reds' first European game in 30 years as the visitors have been hugely impressive in their first season back in the top flight.

The Black Cats were the better side in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa last weekend, when Reinildo's red card proved costly, and are seventh in the Premier League – with eight points from their first five games.

Regis Le Bris and co will view a trip to face Forest, who are still finding their feet under Postecoglou, as an opportunity to claim their first away win of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Sunderland?

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 27th September 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

