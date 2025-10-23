Sean Dyche takes charge of his first game as Nottingham Forest boss on Thursday night as Porto visit The City Ground in the Europa League.

The Reds are onto their third manager of the season already after the sackings of Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

Dyche will be keen to make a fast start at his new club and deliver Forest's first European victory in three decades.

That won't be easy against Porto, who are top of Liga Portugal after a remarkable start to the season.

Not only are the visitors unbeaten, but they've won 10 of their 11 games this term, including back-to-back Europa League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Porto on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Porto?

Nottingham Forest v Porto will take place on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Nottingham Forest v Porto kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Porto will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Porto on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Porto online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Porto on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

