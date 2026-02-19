Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival push under Vitor Pereira begins with the visit of Liverpool on Sunday.

Ad

The explosive Portuguese coach kept Wolves up last season and has been tasked with doing the same job for the Reds after Sean Dyche's exit.

Pereira will make his City Ground bow this weekend but faces a tough start given the visitors.

Liverpool arrive on Trentside on the back of four wins in five games, which has eased the pressure on Arne Slot.

The Anfield outfit have ground to make up in the race for the Champions League places but may have a personal score to settle on Sunday.

Slot's side have failed to win any of their last three games against Nottingham Forest and lost the reverse fixture 3-0.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 22 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Nottingham Forest v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Nottingham Forest v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (3/1) Draw (27/10) Liverpool (4/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.