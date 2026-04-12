It's a quick turnaround for Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, who face off at the City Ground on Sunday – just days on from their respective Europa League quarter-final ties.

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The Reds travelled to Liga Portugal leaders Porto, while Aston Villa were in Italy to take on Bologna.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to build on their 3-0 win against Tottenham ahead of the international break but cannot afford to rest on their laurels with top-flight survival on the line.

Aston Villa resume their push for a Champions League spot with renewed confidence.

The Villans snapped their Premier League losing streak by beating West Ham ahead of the break and will back themselves against another team fighting relegation.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on TV and online.

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When is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa?

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 12 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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