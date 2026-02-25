Norwich City will be gunning to get back to winning ways when Championship bottom-club Sheffield Wednesday visit Carrow Road on Wednesday evening.

The Canaries' upward momentum under Philippe Clement was halted in a narrow defeat to Birmingham City on the weekend but they now have an instant opportunity to respond.

Norwich's hot form since Clement's appointment has seen them climb out of the relegation zone and they'll be looking to grow their gap over the bottom three against the Owls.

Wednesday showed plenty of fight in Sunday's Steel City derby at Sheffield United but were unable to avoid falling to a defeat that confirmed their relegation to League One.

2026 has been a bleak year so far for the South Yorkshire outfit, who have lost all 11 of their games since the turn of the year.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and online.

When is Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday?

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Wednesday 25 February 2026.

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

