To qualify automatically, they will need to finish top of Group J, which also includes Belgium, Saturday's opponents Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, and Tuesday's hosts, while second place would see them reach the play-offs.

The Red Army will have sour memories of North Macedonia, as Wales' only past visit ended in a 2-1 loss in Skopje, which confirmed they would not be going to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Bellamy was part of that side but will hope his players can banish the demons of that defeat and boost their chances of reaching next summer's tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch North Macedonia v Wales on TV and online.

When is North Macedonia v Wales?

North Macedonia v Wales will take place on Tuesday 25th March 2025.

North Macedonia v Wales kick-off time

North Macedonia v Wales will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is North Macedonia v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Wales and BBC Three from 7:30pm and S4C from 7:20pm.

How to live stream North Macedonia v Wales online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer or S4C.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to North Macedonia v Wales on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

