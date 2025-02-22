Keeping the Swede quiet has been the key to beating the Mags this season – indeed their run of three losses in four league games has coincided with a rare dry spell by his high standards, but Nuno Espirito Santo's side know just how tough that is to do after losing the reverse fixture 3-1 at The City Ground.

Forest have a flying frontman of their own in Chris Wood, who is enjoying the season of his life and will have extra motivation to add to his 18 Premier League goals in 2024/25 when he returns to St James' Park to face his former employers.

Wood's purple patch has helped the Reds defy the odds this term to climb to third but they'll be desperate to get back to winning ways on Tyneside as two defeats in their last three games have allowed the chasing pack to make up some ground while they have Arsenal and Man City up next.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest?

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 23rd February 2025.

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

