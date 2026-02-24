Newcastle United take a commanding lead into the second leg of their Champions League play-off round tie against Qarabag at St James Park.

The Mags were totally dominant in a 6-1 win away in Azerbaijan last week and, barring a remarkable collapse, are on course for the last 16.

Eddie Howe has insisted the tie is "not dead" but it would be no surprise to see him rest some key players on Tuesday evening, given their sizeable advantage.

Though they need a miracle to progress, Qarabag will be determined to bounce back and give a good account of themselves on Tyneside.

The visitors made it to the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time in their history this season but will need a miracle to extend their European campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Qarabag on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Qarabag?

Newcastle v Qarabag will take place on Tuesday 24 February 2026.

Newcastle v Qarabag kick-off time

Newcastle v Qarabag will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Qarabag on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which offers access to everything on the platform, including sport.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

How to live stream Newcastle v Qarabag online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Newcastle v Qarabag on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Qarabag odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (1/9) Draw (9/1) Qarabag (18/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

