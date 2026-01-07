Newcastle United welcome a rejuvenated Leeds United to St James's Park in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The Whites were good value for their draw with Man Utd on Sunday and have now gone seven games unbeaten, including two wins, to surge out of the bottom three and up the table.

Having taken points off Liverpool (twice), Chelsea, and Crystal Palace in that run, Daniel Farke's side will not fear a trip to Tyneside despite Newcastle's strong record at St James' Park.

Only the Premier League's top three have won more home games this season than Newcastle and they outclassed Crystal Palace in the North East on the weekend.

Despite an underwhelming first half of the season, the Mags are still within striking distance of the European spots and head into their midweek clash on the back of consecutive victories.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Leeds?

Newcastle v Leeds will take place on Tuesday 6th January 2026.

Newcastle v Leeds kick-off time

Newcastle v Leeds will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Newcastle v Leeds on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

