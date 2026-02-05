Newcastle United are back at St James' Park on Saturday as Eddie Howe's side seek an instant response against Brentford in the Premier League.

It's been a bruising week for the Mags, who were outclassed by Liverpool in the league last weekend and saw their Carabao Cup defence end in a thrashing at the hands of Man City on Wednesday.

Newcastle remain in the hunt for the European spots but risk seeing their season peter out if they are unable to rally.

Brentford, meanwhile, are enjoying a hugely impressive first campaign under Keith Andrews and rose to seventh with last weekend's win at Aston Villa.

The Bees have done their best work in West London this term but have been a dangerous team on the road of late and will arrive in the North East gunning for a fourth away win in five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Brentford?

Newcastle v Brentford will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Newcastle v Brentford kick-off time

Newcastle v Brentford will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Newcastle v Brentford on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

