Spanish giants Barcelona visit Newcastle United for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday evening.

Ad

The Mags eased past Qarabag in the play-off round and have been rewarded with a glitzy draw against the LaLiga leaders, which should help Eddie Howe rally his troops after the weekend's defeat in the FA Cup.

Though Newcastle have played their best football in Europe this season, they'll know they need to be at their best to progress, having been beaten at home by Barcelona in the League Phase in September.

The visitors finished fifth in the League Phase table to qualify directly for the last 16 and have shored things up defensively in recent weeks.

Marcus Rashford was the star at St James' Park earlier this season but the Man Utd loanee may have to settle for a place on the bench, with Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski likely to get the nod in what is a fearsome forward unit.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Barcelona on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Newcastle v Barcelona?

Newcastle v Barcelona will take place on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Newcastle v Barcelona kick-off time

Newcastle v Barcelona will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Barcelona on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month – or £95 per year – and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

How to live stream Newcastle v Barcelona online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Newcastle v Barcelona on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Newcastle v Barcelona odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Newcastle (19/10) Draw (29/10) Barcelona (6/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.