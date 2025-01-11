The cup clash offers Millwall's new manager Alex Neil, who succeeded Neil Harris at the end of last year, a chance to bag a first victory in the role.

The Lions are in poor form as they are without a win from their last four fixtures, the latest being last Saturday's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Dagenham & Redbridge last reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2003, and warmed up for their trip to South London with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Forest Green Rovers on Wednesday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge on TV and online.

When is Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge?

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge will take place on Monday 13th January 2025.

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge kick-off time

Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge on?

You can watch live coverage of Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge on ITV4 from 6:45pm.

FA Cup games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

Listen to Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and talkSPORT 2.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

