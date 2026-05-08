Middlesbrough host Southampton on Saturday in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

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Both of these sides finished the season on 80 points, with Southampton snatching fourth ahead of Middlesbrough thanks to a slightly superior goal difference.

Tonda Eckert's Southampton come into the clash in fine form and they're riding a 19-game unbeaten streak (won 14, drawn five) in the Championship; however, the Saints will be well aware that form can go out of the window in the play-offs.

Southampton, who won the 2024 Championship play-off final, are hoping to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League after finishing bottom in the top flight last campaign.

Middlesbrough haven't played in the Premier League since 2017 and they've lost in the play-off semi-finals twice in the last eight years, but Kim Hellberg will be hoping to make home advantage count on Saturday ahead of the second leg in Southampton.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Middlesbrough v Southampton on TV and online.

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When is Middlesbrough v Southampton?

Middlesbrough v Southampton will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Middlesbrough v Southampton kick-off time

Middlesbrough v Southampton will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Middlesbrough v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Middlesbrough v Southampton on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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