Just two points separate League One duo Mansfield Town and Peterborough United ahead of their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The original fixture was scheduled for December but was postponed due to the hosts' progression in the FA Cup.

Mansfield head into the game on a nine-game unbeaten run but winless in their last four, which leaves them 12th in the table.

Peterborough got back to winning ways with a 6-1 thrashing of Wigan Athletic on Saturday, which saw them rise to 10th.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield Town v Peterborough United on TV and online.

When is Mansfield Town v Peterborough United?

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United kick-off time

Mansfield Town v Peterborough United will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Mansfield Town v Peterborough United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Mansfield Town v Peterborough United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Mansfield Town v Peterborough United on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

