League One play-off chasers Mansfield Town host struggling Plymouth Argyle at Field Mill on Tuesday evening.

The third-tier contest was originally scheduled for the second weekend of October before being postponed due to international call-ups.

The Stags are five points back from the top six after drawing 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on Saturday and will hope to use Argyle's visit to close that gap.

Back-to-back defeats have seen Plymouth drop back into the relegation zone and piled fresh pressure on manager Tom Cleverley.

Cleverley has urged his Greens squad to be more aggressive and play with more edge as they look to climb back up the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Mansfield v Plymouth on TV and online.

When is Mansfield v Plymouth?

Mansfield v Plymouth will take place on Tuesday 28th October 2025.

Mansfield v Plymouth kick-off time

Mansfield v Plymouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Mansfield v Plymouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Mansfield v Plymouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Mansfield v Plymouth on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

