Spurs have veered from sublime to ridiculous under Antonio Conte but three league wins in four games have restored faint hopes of a top-four finish.

Tottenham's rollercoaster run of form appears to be levelling out with a positive trend as they return to the Premier League TV schedule for a showdown with Manchester United.

Dejan Kulusevski is chiselling smiles on faces around north London after making an instant impact following his January move to the club. The 21-year-old winger has recorded three assists and two goals in his last three Premier League starts.

While Spurs are clawing their way back into the hunt, United are sliding away from contention for Champions League football next year.

Jadon Sancho continues to show flashes of greatness under Ralf Rangnick but a sustained poor run of form is threatening to turn a toxic situation at Old Trafford into an even worse one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 12th March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leicester on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Tottenham team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Man Utd v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Man Utd (23/20) Draw (5/2) Tottenham (23/10)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Man Utd v Tottenham prediction

If nothing else, Spurs' fans will be experiencing a full spectrum of emotions right now. That's not necessarily a bad thing, after all, sport is about entertainment.

Pulses are raised, apathy has vanished and fans are engaged. Harry Kane has produced world class performances in recent weeks and his team instantly looks 50 per cent more dangerous as a result.

A few weeks ago, this would have been basket-case clash between two basket-case clubs. Now it looks like Tottenham's to lose.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Tottenham (12/1 at Bet365).

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.