Amorim remains at the helm, but another loss might see a change made during the upcoming international break.

Sunderland head to Old Trafford hunting their first win at the Theatre of Dreams for more than a decade.

Regis Le Bris's side have impressed in their first season back in the Premier League, but victory on Saturday would be a new high under the Frenchman.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Sunderland?

Man Utd v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 4th October 2025.

Man Utd v Sunderland kick-off time

Man Utd v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Sunderland on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Man Utd v Sunderland live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Man Utd v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

