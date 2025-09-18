Sunday's 5-1 thrashing of the London City Lionesses, which leaves Man Utd top of the Women's Super League, will provide a timely confidence boost for the hosts ahead of Thursday's decider.

The Red Devils finished third in the WSL last term and have already beaten both PSV Eindhoven and Hammarby IF in qualifying but are now at risk of falling at the final hurdle, which would at least mean a place in the inaugural season of the Women's Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v SK Brann on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man Utd v SK Brann?

Man Utd v SK Brann will take place on Thursday 18th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v SK Brann kick-off time

Man Utd v SK Brann will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v SK Brann on?

You can watch the game live on MUTV, which can be found on Sky channel 418 and Virgin Media channel 526.

A year-long MUTV subscription costs £29.99. Existing Sky Sports customers can add MUTV for an additional £7 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v SK Brann online

MUTV subscribers can live stream the game on the Man Utd website and through the United App.

The app and website can be accessed on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Listen to Man Utd v SK Brann on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Man Utd v SK Brann odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man Utd (2/7) Draw (17/4) SK Brann (13/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.