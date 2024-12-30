Amorim has suggested his side "just need to survive" at the start of what he believes will be a "long journey" and there is more danger to come. They start 2025 with trips to Liverpool, in the Premier League, and Arsenal, in the FA Cup, but up first is the visit of Newcastle on Monday night.

Eddie Howe's side have enjoyed contrasting fortunes to their hosts in recent weeks and will arrive in Manchester oozing with confidence as they hunt a first Premier League win at Old Trafford in more than a decade.

They've won four on the bounce since their defeat to Brentford in early December, scoring 14 goals and conceding just once, and were outstanding in their 3-0 Boxing Day victory over 10-player Aston Villa.

When is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will take place on Monday 30th December 2024.

Man Utd v Newcastle kick-off time

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man Utd v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man Utd v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

