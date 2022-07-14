Of course, the Dutchman will put little value on results at this point in proceedings and their opponents were nowhere near full strength, but he must have been pleased with what he saw from his team.

Erik ten Hag could barely have dreamt of a better start to his Manchester United tenure as his side beat rivals Liverpool 4-0 in their first pre-season game in Bangkok on Monday.

The next stop on their pre-season tour is Australia, and Friday sees them take on Melbourne Victory at the MCG.

Their opponents finished second in the A-League last season so should offer Man Utd a good game in front of a packed house.

Despite being more than 10,000 miles away from Manchester, there could well be a familiar face there to greet them at the MCG as Nani has just signed for Melbourne Victory and could make his debut on Friday.

That will be of little interest to ten Hag, of course, who will be fully focused on his team and want to see more of the work they've put in on the training ground reflected on the pitch.

The Liverpool game offered an idea of what we can expect from Man Utd during the Dutchman's tenure but it's important they continue to progress as the start of the Premier League season draws nearer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Melbourne Victory on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Man Utd v Melbourne Victory?

Man Utd v Melbourne Victory will take place on Friday 15th July 2022 at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Melbourne Victory will kick off at 11:05am.

There's plenty of Man Utd pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full guide for all the details about the Red Devils' upcoming fixtures.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Melbourne Victory on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV from 11am.

The whole of Man Utd's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

How to live stream Man Utd v Melbourne Victory online

You can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.