The Premier League weekend signs off in style – with fierce rivals Manchester United and Leeds United set to face off at Old Trafford on Monday evening.

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The historic feud between the pair has been renewed since the Whites returned to the top flight and they've shared some real battles in recent years, including the 1-1 draw in January.

That game at Elland Road came late in Ruben Amorim's tenure and Man Utd have been a team transformed under Michael Carrick, with a Champions League spot now in their grasp.

Leeds, meanwhile, head across the Pennines to Old Trafford in the hope of boosting their survival hopes and pulling further away from the bottom three.

Daniel Farke's side head into the game with plenty of momentum, having stretched their unbeaten run to four matches by beating West Ham on penalties in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watchhas rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leeds on TV and online.

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When is Man Utd v Leeds?

Man Utd v Leeds will take place on Monday 13 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Leeds kick-off time

Man Utd v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Man Utd v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man Utd v Leeds on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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