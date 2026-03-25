Wednesday is set to be another big European night at Old Trafford, with Manchester United hosting Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

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In their first full season in Europe's elite club competition, the Red Devils have emerged as dark horses and are now hunting a semi-final spot.

Though they made light work of Atletico Madrid in the play-off round, the hosts know that they'll need to be at their best against the Bundesliga leaders.

Bayern have lost just one game all season, a 7-1 defeat to Barcelona in October, and finished fourth in the League Phase table to qualify directly for the quarter-finals.

Their 2025/26 Champions League run includes victories over Arsenal and PSG, but Man Utd will back themselves to beat anyone at the Theatre of Dreams.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Bayern Munich on TV and online.

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When is Man Utd v Bayern Munich?

Man Utd v Bayern Munich will take place on Wednesday 25 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Man Utd v Bayern Munich will kick off at 8pm.

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What TV channel is Man Utd v Bayern Munich on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Bayern Munich online

Disney+ customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Is Man Utd v Bayern Munich on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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