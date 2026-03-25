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What channel is Man Utd v Bayern Munich Women's Champions League quarter-final on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Man Utd v Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 7:00 am
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