The Spanish side used all their tricks to get past Man Utd and into the quarter-finals on a fiery night in March but we can expect a much better-tempered contest on Saturday.

A total of 137 days after the two sides met at Old Trafford for the decisive leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid face off in a pre-season friendly in Oslo.

With their tour of Thailand and Australia done, the end of pre-season is in sight for Erik ten Hag and his Red Devils squad.

Their season-opener against Brighton on Sunday 7th August is not far away now but that makes these later friendlies all the more important.

There is no denying the quality that Atletico have in their ranks so it should be a good litmus test of how ready for the start of the 2022/23 campaign Ten Hag's side really are.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Atletico Madrid on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Atletico Madrid?

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid will take place on Saturday 30th July 2022 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 12:45pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Atletico Madrid on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV.

The whole of Man Utd's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

How to live stream Man Utd v Atletico Madrid online

You can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

