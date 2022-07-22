After victories against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace in Melbourne, the Old Trafford outfit finish their trip to Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Manchester United wrap up their pre-season tour down under with an all-Premier League tie against Aston Villa on Saturday.

We've learnt a fair bit about what we can expect from the Red Devils under Erik Ten Hag in the past few weeks – from both their activity in the transfer market and their performances in friendlies – but as the start of the Premier League campaign edges nearer we should be seeing more and more of the Dutchman's ideology out there on the pitch.

There are still friendlies with Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano to come once they return to Europe but they have one last game down under before that.

Villa caused Man Utd some problems last season – beating them at Old Trafford and coming back from two-down to draw at Villa Park – and have made some impressive signings in what is Steven Gerrard's first summer transfer window at the helm.

Pre-season or not, Gerrard would no doubt love to get one over a club that he battled so passionately against as a player and that may be reflected by his team's display.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Aston Villa?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 23rd July 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Aston Villa will kick off at 10:45am UK time.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Aston Villa on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on MUTV from 9:45am.

The whole of Man Utd's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on MUTV, which can be accessed via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

How to live stream Man Utd v Aston Villa online

You can also live stream the match on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

