Manchester City will be hunting a fifth consecutive Premier League victory when Nottingham Forest visit the Etihad on Wednesday evening.

Ad

Pep Guardiola's side made it four from four with a narrow victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday but remain five points back from leaders Arsenal.

Man City do have a game in hand over the Gunners, who face a testing trip to Brighton in midweek, and just need to keep the pressure on as we head into the business end of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest are fighting a battle of their own as they look to keep their heads above water and avoid relegation from the Premier League.

They are two points above the drop zone after suffering their third defeat in four games under new boss Vitor Pereira over the weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Man City v Nottingham Forest?

Man City v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 4 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Man City v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Nottingham Forest on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

How to live stream Man City v Nottingham Forest online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Man City v Nottingham Forest on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Advertisement Man City v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (19/50) Draw (4/1) Nottingham Forest (13/2)* Bet Boost odds: Erling Haaland to score with a header – 15/4 9/2 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.