Clear your schedule. The Premier League serves up a mouthwatering Saturday night clash between title chasers Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola's side made light work of Salford City in the FA Cup last week and now return to their task of reeling in leaders Arsenal.

Man City are showing signs of clicking into that all too familiar end-of-season gear but came unstuck against Newcastle back in December.

A quickfire Harvey Barnes double earned the Mags a 2-1 victory at St James' Park on Boxing Day in a lung-busting encounter.

With Newcastle heading to the Etihad on the back of away wins over Spurs and Aston Villa, Saturday evening's clash has all the makings of Premier League entertainment at its best.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Man City v Newcastle?

Man City v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 21 February 2026.

Man City v Newcastle kick-off time

Man City v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man City v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Man City v Newcastle on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

