Manchester City can cut Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points with a victory over Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side came from behind against Liverpool on Sunday to end their long wait for a victory at Anfield and breathe fresh life into their title hopes.

With Arsenal not in action until Thursday, Man City now have the chance to pile the pressure on them by cutting the gap in half.

Fulham head to the Etihad on the back of consecutive defeats at the hands of Man Utd and Everton.

Marco Silva's side are still well placed in the race for European football but will be wary of losing more ground should their losing run continue.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Man City v Fulham?

Man City v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 11th February 2026.

Man City v Fulham kick-off time

Man City v Fulham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Fulham on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Man City v Fulham online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Man City v Fulham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

