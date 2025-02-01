Renee Slegers must now rally the troops after her first defeat as permanent manager as her side try to battle back into the Champions League spots and keep their slim hopes of catching the Blues alive.

It'll be a tough test for the North Londoners as Man City have lost just once at home all season. That defeat came against rivals Man Utd in the first game back after the winter break but they responded swiftly with a 4-2 win away at Aston Villa last weekend.

Gareth Taylor has welcomed former Arsenal favourite Vivianne Miedema and star striker Bunny Shaw back in recent weeks. Still, the pre-season title favourites are eight points back from Chelsea themselves so a top-two tilt looks a more likely target now.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man City v Arsenal WSL?

Man City v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 2nd February 2025.

Man City v Arsenal WSL kick-off time

Man City v Arsenal will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Arsenal WSL on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Man City v Arsenal WSL online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Man City v Arsenal WSL on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

