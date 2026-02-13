Upsets are the lifeblood of the FA Cup and Macclesfield Town will be hunting another when Premier League side Brentford visit the Leasing.com Stadium on Monday evening.

The Silkmen are the only non-league side remaining in the draw after shocking holders Crystal Palace in the third round.

John Rooney's side were good value for their victory over the Eagles and will back themselves in what is another David v Goliath contest.

Brentford head to the North West in what is fast becoming one of the best seasons in their history. Keith Andrews' side are seventh in the Premier League and went toe-to-toe with leaders Arsenal on Thursday.

The Bees were too good for Sheffield Wednesday in the last round and fans may already be dreaming of a run to Wembley but the FA Cup has a funny way of throwing up surprises.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Macclesfield Town v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Macclesfield Town v Brentford?

Macclesfield Town v Brentford will take place on Monday 16 February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Macclesfield Town v Brentford kick-off time

Macclesfield Town v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Macclesfield Town v Brentford on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Macclesfield Town v Brentford online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Macclesfield Town v Brentford on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

