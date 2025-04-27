Mariona Caldentey's 78th-minute penalty cancelled out Kadidiatou Diani's early opener, but Melchie Dumornay quickly restored the visitors' lead to put them in control of the tie.

Lyon, the Women's Champions League's most successful club, will back themselves to get the job done and reach a 12th final as they look to add to their eight European titles.

The tie is far from over, however, and Arsenal's brilliant comeback against Real Madrid last month shows that they have the firepower to come alive in the second leg.

It has been 18 years since the Gunners' only Women's Champions League victory, but an early goal in France would surely have Renée Slegers's side believing that this is their season.

Should they get past Lyon, it'll be either Barcelona or Chelsea waiting for them in the final in Lisbon next month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lyon v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Lyon v Arsenal?

Lyon v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 27th April 2025.

Lyon v Arsenal kick-off time

Lyon v Arsenal will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Lyon v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 4:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Lyon v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel and online.

Listen to Lyon v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

