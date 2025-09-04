O'Neill's side have been drawn alongside Germany, Slovakia, and Thursday's hosts in Group A. The winners will qualify directly for next summer's tournament in North America, while the second-place team earns a spot in the play-offs.

The visitors are without a host of starters, including goalkeeper Pierce Charles and centre-back Dan Ballard, but should still be too strong for Luxembourg, who are ranked 21 places below them and are winless in their last seven competitive fixtures.

Northern Ireland will know not to underestimate their hosts, however, given the embarrassing 3-2 loss they suffered to them 12 years ago in O'Neill's first spell at the helm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland?

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 4th September 2025.

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Northern Ireland from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Luxembourg v Northern Ireland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle.

BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle are available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Foyle online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

