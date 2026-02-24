Luton Town host Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday evening – with a place in the EFL Trophy semi-finals on the line.

The pair are level on points in League One but must shelve their promotion push for the time being.

The Hatters have been gifted another shot at silverware after Swindon Town were thrown out of the competition for fielding ineligible players in their 2-1 victory over Jack Wilshere's side last month.

Plymouth head to Kenilworth Road as the form side, having won three on the bounce, including a 5-2 pumping of League One leaders, and beaten Bristol Rovers 4-3 in the last round.

The winner will earn a home tie against Northampton Town and a shot at a trip to Wembley, which would be well received by both fanbases after a difficult few years.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watchhas rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle on TV and online.

When is Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle?

Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle will take place on Tuesday 24 February 2026.

Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle kick-off time

Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports+ will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

