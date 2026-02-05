Kenilworth Road hosts a meeting between two League One teams hunting promotion on Saturday lunchtime, with Luton Town set to welcome Bradford City to Bedfordshire.

The Hatters got back to winning ways against Blackpool last weekend but are still on the outside of the play-off places, looking in.

Bradford's visit offers Jack Wilshere's side a chance to close the gap to the top six to three points ahead of the rest of Saturday's games.

The Bantams claimed a timely victory over Doncaster Rovers last weekend, having lost three on the bounce ahead of their 1-0 home win.

The visitors are fifth in the table and will have their sights set on the automatic promotion places after some eye-catching January additions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Luton Town v Bradford City on TV and online.

When is Luton Town v Bradford City?

Luton Town v Bradford City will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Luton Town v Bradford City kick-off time

Luton Town v Bradford City will kick off at 12:31pm.

What TV channel is Luton Town v Bradford City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Luton Town v Bradford City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Luton Town v Bradford City on radio?

Unfortunately, this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

